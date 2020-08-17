Hoops Manifesto

NBA Odds For Championship & Bulls/Nets/Pelicans Next Head Coach

By August 17, 2020 1:57 pm

Aug 8, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks, right, looks into the stands with teammate Donte DiVincenzo #0 before a game at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this press release e-mailed to me:

 

Below you will find the latest NBA Championship odds from two different sportsbooks, one of which has the Clippers favored and the other the Lakers favored.

 

There are also two differing sets of odds for the next head coaches of the Bulls, Nets and Pelicans.

 

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag

 

NBA Championship (BetOnline.ag)

Los Angeles Clippers 5/2

Los Angeles Lakers    3/1

Milwaukee Bucks       3/1

Toronto Raptors          11/1

Boston Celtics 12/1

Houston Rockets         15/1

Portland Blazers         20/1

Denver Nuggets          30/1

Miami Heat     33/1

Dallas Mavericks        40/1

Oklahoma City Thunder         50/1

Philadelphia 76ers      66/1

Utah Jazz        75/1

Indiana Pacers 125/1

Brooklyn Nets 200/1

Orlando Magic            250/1

 

NBA Championship (SportsBetting.ag)

Los Angeles Lakers    2/1

Milwaukee Bucks       5/2

Los Angeles Clippers 3/1

Toronto Raptors          10/1

Boston Celtics 12/1

Houston Rockets         15/1

Portland Blazers         25/1

Miami Heat     30/1

Denver Nuggets          33/1

Dallas Mavericks        40/1

Oklahoma City Thunder         45/1

Philadelphia 76ers      66/1

Utah Jazz        75/1

Indiana Pacers 100/1

Orlando Magic            200/1

Brooklyn Nets 300/1

 

NBA Series Odds (SportsBetting.ag)

Jazz +185

Nuggets -215

Nets +1250

Raptors -3000

76ers +360

Celtics -450

Mavericks +465

Clippers -605

Magic +2000

Bucks -10000

Heat -310

Pacers +260

Thunder +130

Rockets -150

Trail Blazers +360

Lakers -450

 

Head Coach Odds (BetOnline.ag)

 

Bulls next head coach

Ime Udoka 5/2           

Adrian Griffin 3/1      

Kenny Atkinson 7/2   

Tyronn Lue 4/1          

Jeff Van Gundy 6/1   

Jason Kidd 7/1           

Wes Unseld Jr. 7/1     

Darvin Ham 8/1         

Mark Jackson 9/1       

Becky Hammon 10/1 

Scottie Pippen 33/1    

Michael Jordan 66/1  

Phil Jackson 100/1     

 

Nets next head coach

Tyronn Lue 2/1          

Jacque Vaughn 2/1

Mark Jackson 3/2       

Gregg Popovich 7/2

Jason Kidd 6/1                       

Jeff Van Gundy 7/1   

Darvin Ham 10/1       

Ime Udoka 10/1         

Adam Harrington 15/1           

Tim Duncan 20/1       

 

Pelicans next head coach

Tyronn Lue 2/1          

Jason Kidd 5/2           

Ime Udoka 7/2           

Kenny Atkinson 4/1   

Adrian Griffin 5/1      

Mark Jackson 5/1       

Jeff Van Gundy 6/1   

Darvin Ham 10/1       

Wes Unseld Jr. 10/1

 

Head Coach Odds (SportsBetting.ag)

 

Bulls next head coach

Ime Udoka 2/1           

Kenny Atkinson 3/1

Tyronn Lue 4/1          

Adrian Griffin 7/2

Jason Kidd 5/1           

Wes Unseld Jr. 7/1     

Jeff Van Gundy 8/1   

Darvin Ham 10/1       

Mark Jackson 12/1     

Becky Hammon 15/1       

      

Nets next head coach

Jason Kidd 5/2           

Tyronn Lue 3/1          

Jacque Vaughn 3/1

Mark Jackson 5/1       

Jeff Van Gundy 7/1

Ime Udoka 8/1           

Darvin Ham 10/1       

Adam Harrington 12/1           

Tim Duncan 15/1

Gregg Popovich 20/1 

 

Pelicans next head coach

Tyronn Lue 2/1          

Ime Udoka 5/2           

Jason Kidd 7/2           

Kenny Atkinson 4/1   

Adrian Griffin 5/1      

Mark Jackson 7/1       

Jeff Van Gundy 8/1   

Darvin Ham 10/1       

Wes Unseld Jr. 10/1   

Mike Krzyzewski 20/1

 

