NBA Odds For Championship & Bulls/Nets/Pelicans Next Head Coach

Got this press release e-mailed to me:

Below you will find the latest NBA Championship odds from two different sportsbooks, one of which has the Clippers favored and the other the Lakers favored.

There are also two differing sets of odds for the next head coaches of the Bulls, Nets and Pelicans.

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag and BetOnline.ag.

NBA Championship (BetOnline.ag)

Los Angeles Clippers 5/2

Los Angeles Lakers 3/1

Milwaukee Bucks 3/1

Toronto Raptors 11/1

Boston Celtics 12/1

Houston Rockets 15/1

Portland Blazers 20/1

Denver Nuggets 30/1

Miami Heat 33/1

Dallas Mavericks 40/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 50/1

Philadelphia 76ers 66/1

Utah Jazz 75/1

Indiana Pacers 125/1

Brooklyn Nets 200/1

Orlando Magic 250/1

NBA Championship (SportsBetting.ag)

Los Angeles Lakers 2/1

Milwaukee Bucks 5/2

Los Angeles Clippers 3/1

Toronto Raptors 10/1

Boston Celtics 12/1

Houston Rockets 15/1

Portland Blazers 25/1

Miami Heat 30/1

Denver Nuggets 33/1

Dallas Mavericks 40/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 45/1

Philadelphia 76ers 66/1

Utah Jazz 75/1

Indiana Pacers 100/1

Orlando Magic 200/1

Brooklyn Nets 300/1

NBA Series Odds (SportsBetting.ag)

Jazz +185

Nuggets -215

Nets +1250

Raptors -3000

76ers +360

Celtics -450

Mavericks +465

Clippers -605

Magic +2000

Bucks -10000

Heat -310

Pacers +260

Thunder +130

Rockets -150

Trail Blazers +360

Lakers -450

Head Coach Odds (BetOnline.ag)

Bulls next head coach

Ime Udoka 5/2

Adrian Griffin 3/1

Kenny Atkinson 7/2

Tyronn Lue 4/1

Jeff Van Gundy 6/1

Jason Kidd 7/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 7/1

Darvin Ham 8/1

Mark Jackson 9/1

Becky Hammon 10/1

Scottie Pippen 33/1

Michael Jordan 66/1

Phil Jackson 100/1

Nets next head coach

Tyronn Lue 2/1

Jacque Vaughn 2/1

Mark Jackson 3/2

Gregg Popovich 7/2

Jason Kidd 6/1

Jeff Van Gundy 7/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Ime Udoka 10/1

Adam Harrington 15/1

Tim Duncan 20/1

Pelicans next head coach

Tyronn Lue 2/1

Jason Kidd 5/2

Ime Udoka 7/2

Kenny Atkinson 4/1

Adrian Griffin 5/1

Mark Jackson 5/1

Jeff Van Gundy 6/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 10/1

Head Coach Odds (SportsBetting.ag)

Bulls next head coach

Ime Udoka 2/1

Kenny Atkinson 3/1

Tyronn Lue 4/1

Adrian Griffin 7/2

Jason Kidd 5/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 7/1

Jeff Van Gundy 8/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Mark Jackson 12/1

Becky Hammon 15/1

Nets next head coach

Jason Kidd 5/2

Tyronn Lue 3/1

Jacque Vaughn 3/1

Mark Jackson 5/1

Jeff Van Gundy 7/1

Ime Udoka 8/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Adam Harrington 12/1

Tim Duncan 15/1

Gregg Popovich 20/1

Pelicans next head coach

Tyronn Lue 2/1

Ime Udoka 5/2

Jason Kidd 7/2

Kenny Atkinson 4/1

Adrian Griffin 5/1

Mark Jackson 7/1

Jeff Van Gundy 8/1

Darvin Ham 10/1

Wes Unseld Jr. 10/1

Mike Krzyzewski 20/1