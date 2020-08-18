Combat

Fight of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir I

Fight of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir I

By August 18, 2020 8:18 am

By |

 

Date: February 2, 2008
Card: UFC 81
Championship(s):
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home