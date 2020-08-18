Kingsley Coman says a PSG-Bayern Champions League Final "would be nice"

No European team has been a match for Bayern Munich this season. The reigning Bundesliga champions have recently trashed Chelsea (4-1) and demolished Barcelona (8-2) after claiming their 29th Bundesliga title and winning the DFB Pokal for the 20th time.

With Robert Lewandowski in his prime, having scored no less than 54 goals in 45 matches so far this season, and Manchester City out of the way – after Lyon’s unexpected 3-1 victory – it is no wonder that the Germans are strong favourites to win the competition in the eyes of the bookmakers.

2020 UEFA Champions League Outright Winner Odds:

Bayern Munchen @ 1.60 Paris Saint Germain @ 3.50 RB Leipzig @ 12 Olympique Lyonnais @ 20

But how likely is a Bayern v PSG final? Very likely, according to the odds.

Kingsley Coman relishes the prospect of facing his former team: “A PSG-Bayern final? It would be nice,” he told RMC Sport.

Bayern’s current winger was nurtured at PSG’s youth academy but only played 4 games for the senior squad before joining Juventus on a free transfer. He spent a single season in Turin before joining the German champions in August 2015. The flamboyant winger will give his best to prove himself against his former side.

If you were to place a combined bet on Bayern and PSG to reach the final, you’d only get low odds around -200, with the implied probability being around 66.7%. So if you were to place $100, your potential profit would be $50.

However, all eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, Bundesliga’s all-time leading foreign-born top scorer who believes that his best days are yet to come.

“I’m convinced that the best period of my career is just around the corner. I know that this won’t be my last contract. I want to play longer and stay in shape. I’ve got plenty of time to think about what comes next, but I feel really good,” he told France Football magazine earlier this summer.

RL9 plans to prolong his career into his late thirties.

“I’ll be 32 in August, but that doesn’t mean I feel 32! For me, age has no importance in terms of everything that I do, of my involvement in football and my life away from it. I don’t just want to stay at the top of my game for the next two or three seasons, I’m looking more long-term than that.”

The elite striker with no weak points who turns 32 on 21st of August, just two days before the 2020 Champions League Final in Lisbon, is married to a well-known nutritionist from Poland. Experts believe that his special diet has helped him perform better and recover faster than many other footballers at this age.

Many fans and football players were disappointed to hear rumours that the Ballon d’Or may not be awarded this year following the coronavirus-enforced break, so Lewy will have to settle with this year’s Best award by FIFA.