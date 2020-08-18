Ravens begin practice for real...

Opening Day about three weeks away, and just now getting into full-pad practice?

Welcome to the 2020 NFL…

Here are some highlights from Ryan Mink’s official team website. The great thing about Mink, he tells it like it is despite the fact he is on the Ravens payroll:

“There was a lot of talk about the “next step” for Lamar Jackson coming off a record-breaking MVP 2019 season. While he and the Ravens will of course work on every facet of his game (he’s just 23 years old), Jackson has pointed to a desire to be more consistent on deep passes as a primary focus.

“It’s still early in training camp, but so far, so good. Jackson threw a handful of beautiful deep passes to his young wideouts in Tuesday’s practice, showing the promise of strengthening another prong of the Ravens’ top offense.

“We’re doing a lot better than we were last year, especially on deep passes,” Jackson said after practice.