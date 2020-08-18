Celtics

The Hospital Celtics are back! Hayward out 4 weeks

The Hospital Celtics are back! Hayward out 4 weeks

Red's Army

The Hospital Celtics are back! Hayward out 4 weeks

By August 18, 2020 1:42 pm

By |

UNBELIEVEABLE!

I’m mildly confident the Celtics can beat Philly without Hayward, but the 2nd round series with Toronto was going to be a dogfight even with Gordon.

We’re going on four years now of shitty injury luck. When will the madness end???

Celtics, Red's Army

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

5hr

Combat 5hr ago

    1. Stipe Miocic: Despite a Miocic eyepoke that may have literally touched Daniel Cormier’s thoughts, DC fought (…)

More Celtics
Home