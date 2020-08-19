Brett Brown reacts to Sixers' embarrassing blowout loss to Celtics

The clock is ticking on Brett Brown and the Sixers, and it’s really hard to not envision major changes taking place this offseason.
It’s known that the Sixers have plenty of talent on their roster, but the team has really struggled to consistently score points throughout the season, ever since Jimmy Butler departed last summer.
There’s been pressure on young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to step up and fill that void as a result, and while they’ve shown flashes of greatness, the two have struggled to put it all together game in, game out. It’s been more individual play than team ball, and that’s why the Celtics — who are great as a unit — have dominated them in eight quarters of playoff action thus far.
The Sixers looked completely outclassed in Wednesday’s 128-101 loss in Game 2, and yet, Brown is remaining positive about the team’s outlook going forward.
Brown is attempting not to hit the panic button yet, and that’s understandable, but: Celtics in four, if you ask us, with him being out of a job in the coming weeks.