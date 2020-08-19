Combat

Fight of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. Heath Herring

Fight of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. Heath Herring

Combat

Fight of the Day: Brock Lesnar vs. Heath Herring

By August 19, 2020 9:35 am

By |

 

Date: August 9, 2008
Card: UFC 87
Championship(s):
Venue: Target Center
Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

Amed Rosario is a player who you could really create a media firestorm around if you wanted to … and if you were in the media. Not to rag (…)

More Combat
Home