Rapid Recap: Tatum, Celtics crush 76ers' mind, body and spirit

Even without Ben Simmons, I expected some fight from the 76ers. But with Joel Embiid displaying the stamina of a 47-year old blogger and Philly’s shooters offering ZERO help, this series will be far from competitive.
And I’m not sure what Philly is and isn’t doing matters when Jayson Tatum (33 points, 8-12 3 FG) is slaughtering anyone in his path. Our eternal teenage phenom continues to morph into a cold-blooded superstar right before our very eyes. Someone tell Brett Brown ASAP that trapping with Tatum on the court is a death sentence.
And, hold on to your hats for this one, the bench was strong tonight. Enes Kanter, Grant Williams (!) and Brad Wanamaker combined for 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists. They were a combined +65.
Kemba and Jaylen each surpassed the 20-point mark as Boston coasted to a 128-101 victory in Game 2.
In normal times, the 76ers would fly home and regroup. But there will be no such boost in the Orlando bubble. I’ll be stunned if this series goes 5 games.