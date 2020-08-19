Rapid Recap: Tatum, Celtics crush 76ers' mind, body and spirit

Even without Ben Simmons, I expected some fight from the 76ers. But with Joel Embiid displaying the stamina of a 47-year old blogger and Philly’s shooters offering ZERO help, this series will be far from competitive.

And I’m not sure what Philly is and isn’t doing matters when Jayson Tatum (33 points, 8-12 3 FG) is slaughtering anyone in his path. Our eternal teenage phenom continues to morph into a cold-blooded superstar right before our very eyes. Someone tell Brett Brown ASAP that trapping with Tatum on the court is a death sentence.

And, hold on to your hats for this one, the bench was strong tonight. Enes Kanter, Grant Williams (!) and Brad Wanamaker combined for 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists. They were a combined +65.

Kemba and Jaylen each surpassed the 20-point mark as Boston coasted to a 128-101 victory in Game 2.

In normal times, the 76ers would fly home and regroup. But there will be no such boost in the Orlando bubble. I’ll be stunned if this series goes 5 games.

JT's taking notes from Dame 👀 pic.twitter.com/FkNuPwH3yP — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 19, 2020

It's called "putting on a show." Jayson F. Tatum — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) August 19, 2020

Brad Stevens on Embiid: "What the hell? He just gets to flop all over. Everything's a flop." pic.twitter.com/DPK18SZSRS — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 19, 2020

Halftime "regression to the mean" update: Philly now 22 of 44 (50%), Celtics 22 of 42 (52.4%). Kemba + Jaylen combined 9 of 18. https://t.co/Mo8u12rdcV — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) August 19, 2020

Marcus Smart with the absurd block: pic.twitter.com/jgYAxn47bn — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 20, 2020

If this continues the rest of the series, major changes coming in Philadelphia. They didn't look this bad when they tanked on purpose for several years. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) August 20, 2020

