Vlade Divac is gone! Are the Kings in better shape now? New GM on the horizon?

I’m highlighting three of Vlade’s biggest mistakes as GM of the Sacramento Kings and also giving you my top 3 candidates to replace him. Let me know if you agree or disagree! If you enjoyed the video please LIKE, Share and Subscribe!

I appreciate our new CK member Korey Moore for putting this together while I get my studio situated.. He has been killing it with our content on CK and Basketball Zone on Instagram so please thank him in the comments.. I appreciate all the support and don’t worry we will keep you posted on the draft as soon as I get situated.

Some of the footage is courtesy of ABC 10. It was intended to educate and make points for the video. You can check out their local sports coverage here: https://www.abc10.com/sports

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

*Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. ALL RIGHTS BELONG TO THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS*

#SacramentoKings #VladeDivac #NewGM