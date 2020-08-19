Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard end of season availability

The Washington Wizards did not hold typical end of season media availabilities for their players because of the unique bubble situation, but they did make head coach Scott Brooks and general manager Tommy Sheppard available via Zoom. Unlike his predecessor, Sheppard is very willing to speak to the media and even jokes that he needs a shot clock because he has a tendency to ramble on with long answers. Here are the best quotes and takeaways from Sheppard’s 43-minute availability that brings the 2019-20 season to a close.

“We played pretty well, we just couldn’t finish. We kept getting hit with runs and young guys just couldn’t punch back,” Sheppard summarized the team’s performance in the NBA restart. “To me, it was a fantastic opportunity, this year was all about development and that’s on me.”

“Scotty’s done a hell of a job since he’s got here of adjusting. His first year, we wong 49 games and went to Game 7 against Boston in the second round and that team never reappeared. We’ve been plagued by different injuries, different things. Throughout it all, he’s always maintained a very professional atmosphere and does a great job of developing players and he’s fantastic in the community. We really need to be blessed with a whole season of full health,” Sheppard said in the non-shocking news that Scott Brooks would return for the 2020-21 season in the final year of his 5-year contract.

Guards LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton, both likely first-round picks, both played in Australia where the Wizards were able to scout thoroughly early in the season before COVID-19 began to suspend sports.