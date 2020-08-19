WWE NXT Results And Review (8/19): Last Show Before 'TakeOver XXX,' Final Two Competitors For Ladder Match Revealed

This edition of WWE NXT took place once again at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida with PC trainees in attendance. It was the go home show before TakeOver XXX as Adam Cole goes face to face with Pat McAfee before their match on Saturday. Also the two remaining spots for The North American Championship Ladder Match for TakeOver XXX are on the line as Johnny Gargano takes on Ridge Holland and Finn Balor goes one on one with Velveteen Dream.

Johnny Gargano Defeated Ridge Holland To Advance To The North American Championship Ladder Match At Takeover XXX

Review: It was a good match. That bump that Johnny took during the match was horrifying. Now I don’t see how Johnny could still be a heel after that performance with him still fighting even though he was clearly hurt.

Dakota Kai Defeated Jessi Kameaa

Dakota Kai went on the mic after the match, laughing that Io thinks Dakota is afraid of her. Dakota claimed she will win the NXT Women’s title and it will feel good when she kicks her in the face over and over. Io’s music hit and Io ran out to the ring to attack Dakota. Io continued the beat down by the stage until Raquel Gonzalez came to Dakota’s aid. Raquel threw her back in the ring. Io attacked Dakota in the ring as she taunted Io but Raquel picked her up and planted her on the mat.

Review: Pretty impressive showing by Jessi but this was to make Dakota seem like a credible threat to Io’s title for TakeOver. Overall, it was a fairly decent match.

Tegan Know is interviewed about what Candice LaRae said about her. Tegan said she will fix whatever is going on with her and Candice. She said she will do it over a glass of wine.

Finn Balor was shown in a video promo saying that Velveteen Dream has been given chance after chance but always failed. He said that in their match later on, the result will be the same with Finn going over.

Legado del Fantasma Defeated Breezango and Isiah Swerve Scott

Review: The in ring action was really great, especially the double team moves displayed by Legado del Fantasma. However, the story of Isiah going after Santos is still not kind of lacking with how they can get the fans behind Isiah rather than just having a 6 man tag.

The Undisputed Era came out to the ring to call out Pat McAfee. McAfee came out through the back doors with his entourage. Pat claimed that Adam Cole could never handle a match by himself without the Undisputed Era. The rest of the Undisputed Era leave Cole in the ring so Cole could face him by himself. Pat reminded that the last time they went face to face, Shawn Michaels was checking on Cole while he was out cold. Pat claimed he has made millions in each profession he has stepped into and he will do it in WWE as well. Pat said he will beat Cole at TakeOver and that he is above as an athlete. He insults the fans watching and he claimed he will embarrass Cole as he gets beat by an outsider. Pat’s entourage try to hold Cole back but Cole takes them out. The Undisputed Era get in the ring when the rest of Pat’s entourage got on the apron. Cole said at TakeOver he will make Pat his b***h. Undisputed Era leave the ring as Pat McAfee and his crew stand in the ring.

Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart Defeated Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah

Review: Really good match. Rhea power bombing Mercedes the way she did looked sick and put Rhea over in a big way. I would say probably the match of the night.

They show a preview of Keith Lee and Karrion Kross’ match at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Velveteen Dream Defeated Finn Balor To Advance To The North American Championship Ladder Match

🗣 Wolfpac in the house??? 🤘🤘@DreamWWE is looking to punch his ticket to #NXTTakeOver: XXX in a battle with @FinnBalor on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/9wOcJJFU8P — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020

After the match, Gargano attacked Dream from behind. Cameron Grimes took Gargano out but then Damien Priest choke slammed him down. Bronson Reed took out Priest and Dream in the ring. The show ended with Bronson Reed holding The North American Championship high in the air.

Review: Good match and good way to end the show. Velveteen Dream entering the match was probably the right move since he had returned and it looks like they are revamping his character.

Overall Review: This was definitely a better go home show than Raw’s pre SummerSlam episode on Monday. The matches were great to watch as it always is with NXT. I’m not too big of a fan of the rivalry with Cole and McAfee but I’ll give McAfee his due, he cut a good promo on Cole here. The preview for Keith Lee and Karrion Kross was excellent. it reminded me of how WWE would do a video hyping up big title matches in the past.

Grade: 6/10