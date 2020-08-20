8/20/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

There are games in a season that go down as turning points and last night’s contest may well be one for the 2020 New York Mets (12-14). After blowing a 3-0 lead to the Miami Marlins (9-9), Michael Conforto’s clutch home run in the ninth helped the Mets pick up their third straight win. The Mets will look to wrap up their road trip by sweeping the Marlins tonight, with first pitch for the finale scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.61 ERA) to the mound for his first start since 2018. Lugo, who last pitched on Sunday with an inning of scoreless relief against the Philadelphia Phillies, is taking the rotation spot of Steven Matz. The Marlins will counter with rookie left-hander Daniel Castano (0-1, 4.35 ERA). Castano was solid in his last start, giving up one run in six innings to the Atlanta Braves last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision. Miami went on to lose the game 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

