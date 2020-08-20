Bayern Munich to face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final

We now know the two teams who will meet each other in the 2020 Champions League Final on Sunday. The match from Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, will see the best team in Germany’s Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) against the best team in France’s Ligue 1 (Paris Saint-Germain).

On Tuesday, Paris St-Germain defeated RB Leipzig 3-0, and then on Wednesday, Bayern Munich defeated Lyon 3-0. Paris Saint-Germain got goals from Marquinhos of Sao Paulo, Brazil (13th minute), Angel Di Maria of Rosario, Argentina (42nd minute), and Juan Bernat of Cullera, Spain (56th minute). Bayern Munich got two goals from Serge Gnabry of Stuttgart, Germany, and another from Polish sensation Robert Lewandowski. Gnabry scored his goals in the 18th and 33rd minutes, while Lewandowski, the striker from Warsaw, scored in the 88th minute to put the game completely out of reach.

What we have learned from Bayern Munich in their Champions League matches has been their complete dominance. In the group stage, Bayern Munich outscored their three opponents 24-5 in having a perfect record of six wins and zero losses. They defeated Red Star Belgrade 9-0, Tottenham Hotspur 10-3, and Olympiacos 5-2. In the two legged round of 16, Bayern Munich then clobbered Chelsea 7-1 and then completely destroyed FC Barcelona 8-2 in a stunning Champions League quarterfinal.

The mere fact that Bayern Munich outscored their opponents 42-8 in 10 Champions League games this season puts them as the definitive favourite to beat Paris Saint-Germain convincingly. The French champions won Group A with a record of five wins and one draw. Their most shocking group victory came in a 3-0 win over Real Madrid on September 18. Paris Saint-Germain then beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a two-legged round of 16 matchup, and then Atalanta 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile in other soccer news, FC Barcelona has named Ronald Koeman of Zaandam, Netherlands as their new manager. Koeman replaces Quique Setien following the stunning six-goal loss to Bayern.