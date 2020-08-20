Look: Stephen Curry unveils new haircut to the world—braids and all

Warriors fans saw their team come plummeting down to Earth this season, finishing with the worst record in the NBA, after previously having been lucky enough to see the Dubs appear in five straight NBA Finals.

But lucky for them, the ping pong balls bounced their way, and Draft Lottery night brought a lot of hope for the future.

Not only did the Warriors acquire the right to pick No. 2 in this year’s draft, but they also got to see their biggest star’s newest hairdo.

No one really was expecting when Stephen Curry appeared on their TV set, talking to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, and he showed off his new look — braids.

Steph & Larry are ready to rock. 2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/SqOW0PucpP — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

Steph threw it back to the ’90s with that look. Props to him for doing so.