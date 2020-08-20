Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

By August 20, 2020 8:37 am

Aug 19, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the basketball against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in game two of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Utah)

28 points, 10-21 FG, 7-10 FT, 1 3PT, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

A big night from The Joker didn’t get the job done for the Nuggets.

 

