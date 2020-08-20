Pedro Munhoz Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – L (Assuncao) – $8,000

TUF Brazil 3 Finale – Mar 31/14 – W (Hobar) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Saffiedine – Oct 4/14 – NC (Sanders) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – L (Rivera) – $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (Doane) – $86,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Scoggins) – $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Stasiak) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – W (Font) – $119,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – L (Dodson) – $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Johns) – $89,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – W (Caraway) – $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Garbrandt) – $153,172.74 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay, $2,827.26 fine for leaving cage after fight)

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Sterling) – $61,000 ($51,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $869,172.74

