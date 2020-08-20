Raphael Lavoie To Play In Sweden

Another Edmonton Oilers prospect is heading overseas. According to reports, 2019 second-round pick Raphael Lavoie is heading to Sweden. Lavoie has been loaned by the Oilers to Rogle BK. There is no word on if Lavoie will spend the entire season in Sweden, or if he will return for the 2020-21 North American season.

As of now, the NHL is aiming to open the 2020-21 season on December 1st, with training camps opening in mid-November. The AHL and ECHL are aiming to open their seasons three days later, on December 4th. Lavoie, a rookie pro, was expected to start his career in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers have already loaned defenseman Theodor Lennstrom Frolunda of the SHL, and Dmitri Samorukov to the KHL.

Lavoie was selected 38th overall by the Oilers in 2019, and is one of the club’s top forward prospects. Lavoie scored 44 points (16-26-44) in 30 games with the Halifax Mooseheads during the 2019-20 QMJHL season prior to a trade to the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. There, Lavoie scored 38 points (20-18-38) in just 25 games.

Lavoie had two points, both assists, in seven games for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship this past winter.

Lavoie’s Scouting Report:

Elite Prospects (2019): A large and skilled player. Offensively, his release stands out which is very accurate and allows him to be a capable scorer. Furthermore, Lavoie reads the game fairly well and is good at distributing the puck.