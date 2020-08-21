CSGO Betting Guide for Beginners – Everything You Need to Know

One of the favorite activities of many CS: GO fans is opening cases on csbet.gg or just any other site for that matter. Esports gambling is not uncommon as well, especially when it comes to the most popular eSports – and CS: GO is definitely on the top of the list.

This boost in popularity is not only making more people want to play CS: GO, but also to start betting more. Gambling is one of the things that helped the eSports industry grow, so this is an amazing thing. But to maintain the growth of eSports and betting in general, people need to have good, enjoyable experiences and for that, they need to know how to bet.

So, if you’ve been tempted to start betting on CS: GO, this post will offer you some useful information on the matter.

What Is CS: GO?

CS: GO is one of the most popular electronic sports in the entire world. It’s a first-person shooter that you can get on steam for free. You only have to install the game and you’ll be able to start your journey as a player. Created by Valve, this game is great for people who want to test their ability to come up with strategies when facing opponents.

What you have to do in the game is, first of all, pick a team you’d like to be a part of. You have two choices: terrorists and counter-terrorists. There are multiple map modes that you can use, one of them being defusal. This consists of the terrorists planting a bomb in two available sites. The goal of the counter-terrorists is either to prevent the enemies from planting the bomb in the first place or defusing it after they deal with the terrorists.

Some of the favorite maps in the game include Inferno, Dust II, Overpass, Mirage, and Cache.

Bear in mind that it can take a while until a match is over, and it’s important to know this if you’re planning to start betting. A map can take up to 90 minutes, so expect to wait at least an hour until a game is finalized and you find out the results of your bet.

When Is the Best Time to Bet on CS: GO?

Although you may be eager to start betting at any time, you have to know that betting is only available depending on whether there are eSports tournaments unfolding or not. That being said, if a CS: GO event is approaching or taking place right now, you would be able to bet. Otherwise, you will have to wait for one to happen.

Expect the betting calendar to be very complex and all over the place, because considering the popularity of CS: GO, it will have multiple tournaments during the year. There will be international events, as well as regional leagues and so on.

So, the best thing to do in this situation is to look for the event calendar and find out when the next tournament is taking place. If you’re a beginner, you need to make sure you have the necessary cash budget before you start betting. So, if there’s no event happening at the moment, you have enough time to prepare for the upcoming one.

Some of the most awaited events for CS: GO include the ESL Pro League, BLAST Premier, and CS: GO Major Championships.

What Teams are Available for Betting?

With CSGO being such a popular FPS game, you will have a large variety of teams that you can make bets on. So, there will be no shortage of teams if you’re worried about who to even favor in your gambling activity.

Some teams manage to stay on top for a long time, while others end up falling and losing the spotlight. Right now, some of the teams that are entertaining eSports event watchers include Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, Astralis, FaZe Clan, and Fnatic. Of course, there are many others, but these are topping the leaderboards right now. Other teams that had a lot of success include Cloud9, Virtus.pro, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Many players are coming and going, and with enough talent, anyone can become the next CS: GO sensation and take the number 1 spot. The teams with the best players are the ones coming on top in multiple tournaments.

Before you make a bet, you should research all teams and players and learn more about their preferred maps, their usual strategies, and what they’re good and bad at. Check out their track record with past events as well.

Available Bets for CS: GO

Event Winner

This one is pretty self-explanatory and very common. With event winner bets, you are betting that a certain team is going to win the event. You can also bet on who you think is going to win a particular match only.

Map Winner

Map winner bets involve betting on who you predict is going to win a certain map. So, you don’t bet for the entire match, but only for the map.

Event Finalist

You can also bet on who you think is going to make it to the final round of the tournament. It’s a pretty challenging but entertaining type of bet.

Betting Tips

Here are some tips on how to start betting on CS: GO:

Find a suitable website and register. You will have to offer your personal information to be able to register and then bet. Look for the available types of sports and events that you can bet on. The site should have multiple options for different types of sports fans and betting enthusiasts. Check out if there’s any welcome bonus possible, or a first deposit bonus. Bonuses are a great way to get started. Check out the odds. All bookies should showcase odds for a certain match before it begins. Use them when considering which team you should bet on. Do lots of research and don’t settle for the first bet you notice. Find something worth your money and something you’re passionate about. Don’t spend all your money, whether you keep winning or losing. Be responsible, or else you will regret your decision once something goes wrong.

Final Thoughts

If you want to start betting, now’s your chance. Using this guide should make you a little more prepared for when you get started, so don’t hesitate to follow it.