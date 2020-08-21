Denis Gurianov sets Stars franchise record for most goals in a playoff game

It was a record setting night for Denis Gurianov of Tolyatti, Russia. That is because he set the Stars franchise record for most goals in a Stanley Cup Playoff game with four.

Gurianov set the record in a 7-3 Stars win over the Calgary Flames in game five of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday. With the win, the Stars won the best out of seven series four games to two and will now face the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Gurianov also tied the Stars franchise record for most points in a playoff game with five as he also notched an assist on Thursday. He is tied with Tim Young and Dino Ciccarelli. Young of Scarborough, Ontario, had one goal and four assists in a 9-6 Minnesota North Stars win over the Boston Bruins on April 9, 1981. Dino Ciccarelli of Sarnia, Ontario. meanwhile had two five-point games. The first came in a 7-4 North Stars win over the Flames on May 5, 1971, and the second came in a 7-1 North Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks on April 10, 1982. On both occasions, Ciccarelli had three goals and two assists.

In the Stars win over the Flames on Thursday, Gurianov scored his first three goals in the second period. He scored his first goal at the 59 second of the second period from Miro Heiskanen. At the time, the Stars pulled within a single goal, but still trailed by a score of 3-2. Gurianov then tied the game at three goals apiece from Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell at 3:25 of the second period, and then put Dallas up 6-3 on a goal from Joe Pavelski and goaltender Anton Khudobin at 15:30 of the second period. Then in the third period. Gurianov registered the only goal at 9:02 from Joel Kiviranra to put Dallas up 6-3.

Gurianov’s lone assist came on the power play which made the score 4-3 Dallas at the time. Radek Faksa scored at 5:47 of the second period and Heiskanen notched the other assist.