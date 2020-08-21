Combat

Fight of the Day: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura

Fight of the Day: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura

Combat

Fight of the Day: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura

By August 21, 2020 7:58 am

By |

 

Date: November 21, 2015
Card: Cotto vs. Canelo
Championship(s): WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship (Miura)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home