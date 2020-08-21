NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

August 21, 2020 8:29 am

Aug 20, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores over Orlando Magic forward Gary Clark (12) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Orlando)

28 points, 10-23 FG, 7-8 FT, 1 3PT, 20 rebounds, 5 assists

Giannis has the Bucks back on track.

 

