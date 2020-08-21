NXT TakeOver XXX Preview And Predictions

This will be the thirtieth NXT TakeOver that will be airing tomorrow night on the WWE Network which will be a part of SummerSlam weekend. It has a stacked line up of championship and personal grudge matches as well as a multi man ladder match.

So lets get into the match predictions.

Photo: WWE

Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Legado del Fantasma – NXT Tag Team Championship No 1. Contenders Match (Pre-Show)

Prediction: I don’t doubt that this will be a real solid match. It’s tough to determine who wins but I would have to go with Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. Breezango had already challenged for the NXT Tag Team titles and Legado del Fantasma are heels so for them to challenge Imperium who are also heels doesn’t sound all too appealing. I feel the best way to go is Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Photo: WWE

Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest vs. Bronson Reed vs. Velveteen Dream – NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Prediction: This match I feel needs to kick off the main card. It needs to have a hot start and what better way to do that is have a multi man ladder match where there is nonstop balls to the wall action. As for who walks out as the champion, I think Damien Priest gets it. He is no doubt a future star and this will be a great way to start building his stardom with this win.

Photo: WWE

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Prediction: This match should go on next to sort of slow down the pace of the show and give us a breather. They’ll have a very physical match and I see Finn going over here rather than Thatcher but it can go either way.

Photo: WWE

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Prediction: Now originally I wasn’t a fan of them going the route for Cole to face McAfee. I’m not too big on McAfee. I also couldn’t see how McAfee could have a perfect match with Cole but I’m going to have an open mind on what he could do before I completely judge him. Adam Cole has definitely got to win this match. I don’t see it going any other way because I feel it would really be a step down for him if he loses especially that they had him hold the NXT Championship for a whole year.

Photo: WWE

Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai – NXT Women’s Championship

Prediction: I don’t see Io dropping the title just yet. I feel like this rivalry could be drawn out a little further to possibly have Dakota beat Io for the title sometime down the road. Io pretty much retains the title for this match.

Photo: WWE

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross – NXT Championship

Prediction: The build up for this match has been really good. Karrion Kross is an impressive athlete but I don’t see him winning the title just yet. It’s too early for them to do that to him. What I see happening though with how they have told the story heading up to this show is Keith Lee getting disqualified by hitting Kross with some kind of object whether it would be a chair or kendo stick, something like that. I think Lee will eventually snap because of what Kross has done to him throughout their rivalry from taking out Lee’s frenemy Dijakovic to blinding him with the fireball. All of that will cause Lee to just go into a fit of rage and get intentionally disqualified. Lee will retain while Kross keeps his undefeated streak and it sets up for another match down the road with them.

NXT TakeOver XXX will be airing on the WWE Network tomorrow night at 7pm and it will take place at Full Sail University in Orlando Florida.