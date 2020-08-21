Oilers Loan Joakim Nygard To Farjestad

The Edmonton Oilers have loaned another player to Sweden. Yesterday, the club loaned 2019 second-round draft pick Raphael Lavoie to Rogle BK. Today, speedy forward Joakim Nygard is returning to Farjestad.

Nygard signed with the Oilers in May of 2019, shortly after the team hired Ken Holland as General Manager. Nygard appeared in 33 games in his rookie season, scoring nine points (3-6-9) and collecting eight penalty minutes. Nygard signed another one-year contract with the Oilers early in 2020. He is scheduled to make $875,000 on the deal for 2020-21.

Nygard is no stranger to the Farjestad program. He first played for the organization in 2011-12, appearing in 49 games for their junior program in the SuperElit. Nygard played parts of the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons for the junior program, but also began breaking into the SHL.

Nygard played 28 SHL games in 2012-13, and then graduated in 2013-14, playing in 50 games at the top level.

He remained in the SHL with Farjestad until signing with the Oilers in 2019. He finished the 2018-19 season, his last in Sweden, with 21 goals in 52 games. That was good for second in the league behind Emil Bemstrom (23).

The Oilers also announced on Thursday that defenseman Philip Broberg was loaned to the SHL. Broberg will play for Skelleftea for a second season in a row. The plan all along, however, was for the 2019 first-round pick to return to Sweden for another season prior to coming over for the 2021-22 season.

The NHL is hoping to begin the 2020-21 season on December 1st, with training camp opening in mid-November. However, sources have indicated that a January 1st start could be more likely, as the NHL aims to have fans in the stands for the 2020-21 season.

The AHL and ECHL tentatively have plans to begin their seasons on December 4th, but also could be pushed back depending on what happens with the NHL.

It is unclear if Nygard’s contract includes an out-clause to return to the NHL. The expectation is that will be the case.