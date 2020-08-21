The Kings will draft at No. 12 👀 Here are 5 prospects they should look at!

The Kings stayed at No. 12 during the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery. I think it was fair. Now all the fun begins! Who will they draft? Should they go best player available or best fit? You know I always say go BPA. Here are some players you should get to know about because the Kings will look at them. Let me know if you agree or disagree! If you enjoyed the video please LIKE, Share and Subscribe!

Here’s all of the 12th overall picks of the last 10 years.

2010: Xavier Henry

2011: Alec Burks

2012: Jeremy Lamb

2013: Steven Adams

2014: Dario Saric

2015: Trey Lyles

2016: Taurean Prince

2017: Luke Kennard

2018: Miles Bridges

2019: PJ Washington

Here are the names of the prospects the Kings should be looking at:

Devin Vassel

Aaron Nesmith

Tyrese Maxey

RJ Hampton

Patrick Williams

Cole Anthony