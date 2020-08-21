The Kings will draft at No. 12 👀 Here are 5 prospects they should look at!

The Kings stayed at No. 12 during the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery. I think it was fair. Now all the fun begins! Who will they draft? Should they go best player available or best fit? You know I always say go BPA. Here are some players you should get to know about because the Kings will look at them. Let me know if you agree or disagree! If you enjoyed the video please LIKE, Share and Subscribe!
Here’s all of the 12th overall picks of the last 10 years.
2010: Xavier Henry
2011: Alec Burks
2012: Jeremy Lamb
2013: Steven Adams
2014: Dario Saric
2015: Trey Lyles
2016: Taurean Prince
2017: Luke Kennard
2018: Miles Bridges
2019: PJ Washington
Here are the names of the prospects the Kings should be looking at:
Devin Vassel
Aaron Nesmith
Tyrese Maxey
RJ Hampton
Patrick Williams
Cole Anthony