The Livest Dog at UFC Munhoz vs Edgar: Amanda Lemos

Name: Amanda Lemos

Opponent: Mizuki Inoue

Odds: +169 (bet $100 to win $169)

There are a lot of reasons why people are low on Amanda Lemos and/or maybe haven’t even heard of her. After a less than impressive debut against Leslie Smith at bantamweight, Lemos had a two-year layoff thanks to a doping violation. However, in her return to the octagon, she cut back to her natural weight class at 115 and submitted tough grappler Miranda Granger.

The playbook for beating Inoue has been written to an extent. In her Invicta title shot she was taken down, swept, and nearly submitted to an arm bar by Virna Jandiroba. While Jandiroba showed she is a top level talent this past weekend, Lemos has the skills to put together a similar styled performance here. If she follows that blueprint, the big plus number will make some savvy gamblers very happy.







