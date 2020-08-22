Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

August 22, 2020

Aug 21, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) scores ahead of Dallas Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half in a NBA basketball first round playoff game at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers (vs Dallas)

36 points, 13-24 FG, 9-10 FT, 1 3PT, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Kawhi has the Clippers on track now.

 

