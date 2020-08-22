NXT Takeover XXX Results And Review: Did Keith Lee Overcome Karrion Kross? New North American Champion Crowned, And More

NXT Takeover XXX took place at Full Sail University in Orlando Florida. The shows exciting card featured Adam Cole taking on Pat McAfee, the crowning of a new North American Champion as five competitors compete in a ladder match to determine who walks out with the title, Io Shirai defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai and Keith Lee putting his NXT Championship on the line against Karrion Kross.

Finn Balor Defeated Timothy Thatcher

What a way to kick off #NXTTakeOver: XXX! An absolute HARD-HITTING battle between two of #WWENXT's finest…Timothy Thatcher & @FinnBalor! pic.twitter.com/KZMwRHdyDV — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

Review: Good match. It was the type of physicality I expected these two to have in it. There was no doubt that Finn was winning it also. However, I don’t think this should’ve opened the show. I think they should’ve switched it up with the ladder match being first and this match being second instead of the other way around.

They show Bayley and Sasha Banks in the crowd, watching the show.

Damien Priest Wins The 5 Man Ladder Match To Become NXT North American Championship

It's a DEMOLITION DERBY between 5 #WWENXT competitors at #NXTTakeOver: XXX as the #NATitle is on the line in a #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/XeJ9QKRMuo — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

Review: It really met all my expectation on how great it was going to be. There were some spots that looked like it was miscalculated like when Johnny Gargano did the sunset flip onto Grimes on the ladder. I also wish we had a better shot of Velveteen Dream flying through the table because that would’ve been an awesome visual. Other than those issues, I thought it was a great match.

Before the match between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, Pat was backstage saying he’s going to beat Cole with the world’s strongest knee.

Adam Cole Defeated Pat McAfee

Review: I’m genuinely surprised of how well McAfee handled himself in the ring. I might think he is annoying as a personality but he was in there with Cole as if he was like any other guy in NXT. Really good match and the right person won.

Vic Joseph and Corey Graves brought Drew McIntyre on commentary. They ask him about his match at SummerSlam with Randy Orton. He said he can’t wait to beat Randy and chooses Keith Lee will retain on the show.

Io Shirai Defeated Dakota Kai To Retain The NXT Women’s Championship

After the match, Raquel Gonzalez attacked Io in the ring. She went to slam Io to the mat until Rhea Ripley came out. Rhea and Raquel went face to face, teasing a fight but Raquel left the ring with Dakota.

Review: Good match. This was probably the weakest match on the card but both these women really worked hard to provide us a competitive match and that’s what we got.

A promo for Tommaso Ciampa’s return is shown. He will return Wednesday on NXT.

Damien Priest was trying to get interviewed by McKenzie but he said he is going to celebrate his title win his way. He pops champagne and celebrates in a hot tub with two women.

Karrion Kross Defeated Keith Lee To Become The New NXT Champion

Review: That was a complete shocker. I was not expecting Kross to become champion so soon. I would say it is the wrong move because it’s too early for Lee to lose the title since he had only held it for a month but now I’m interested to see where this goes. I don’t know if this means that Lee is going to transition to the main roster soon or if he is going to win the title back. This was a good main event though and a great way to end the show with a shock.

Overall Review: I wouldn’t say this was one of the best TakeOver’s of all time even though they were billing this the 30th TakeOver but I enjoyed a lot. The matches were good but some of them could’ve been even more amazing with fans but that’s the way it had to be for the climate that were in.

Overall Grade: 6/10