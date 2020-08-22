Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Formella vs. Porter Picks

Vacant WBC Silver Welterweight Championship: Sebastian Formella (22-0) vs. Shawn Porter (30-3-1)

Luke Irwin: Formella was an IBO world champ and a couple WBO secondary titles, so he’s not an illegitimate challenger, but he’s never fought outside of Europe and his biggest win is a close decision over Thulani Mbenge. However, this is a fairly transparent attempt to keep Shawn Porter active and relevant, and with a WBC title on him. Porter via R9 TKO.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Nathaniel Gallimore (21-4-1) vs. Sebastian Fundora (14-0-1)

Luke: Fundora at the mere age of 22, is a rising prospect, and Gallimore is a suitable gatekeeper. Limited, but game. Fundora via UD.

Junior Middleweight Bout: Justin DeLoach (18-4) vs. Livan Navarro (11-0)

Luke: Navarro via SD.