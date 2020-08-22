Some Good News For A Quiet Weekend

Well we’ve been waiting for a small piece of good news while we’re waiting out the COVID exile of the New York Mets. A new round of testing was going to be key in how much time the Mets missed. The results of that new testing should bring about some optimism:

Mets update: Thursday night tests and Friday morning from travel party all came back negative. Same with close contacts that stayed In Miami. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 23, 2020

Without the benefit of being an infectious disease expert, I’d say that this should put the Mets back on the field closer to the time missed by the Reds and Marlins, and further away from the time missed by the Cardinals. That along with the more important fact that nobody else is sick is some good news.

Also, the Mets can lose to the Yankees in seven innings rather than nine, so you have an extra 40 minutes to complain on Twitter. It’s all a win-win here.

Now keep your fingers crossed that this all holds and we can focus on more frivolous things like Seth Lugo being a starter.