Bayern Munich has won the 2020 Champions League title. On Sunday from Lisbon, Portugal, Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the biggest annual European club soccer tournament. However this game will be remembered as the first UEFA Champions League Final ever played without spectators.

in the one-goal Bayern win, Bayern Munich only needed one goal to claim the championship. Ironically, it was Kingsley Coman, a 24-year-old midfielder from Paris, who was the only player to kick the soccer ball past the goal line. Coman also began his soccer career with the PSG Youth team, their under-17 and under-19 programs, and PSG themselves, before being transferred to Juventus on July 1, 2014 for $825,000.

Coman’s goal came in the 59th minute. It was a header from Joshua Kimmich of Rottweil, Germany. This was Coman’s third Champions League goal this season, as he also scored in a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on September 18, and in a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on December 11.

Coman, who was not on France’s World Cup championship winning team in 2018 due to injury, has played 22 games for France internationally, and scored four times. However, one could argue that the goal Coman scored on Sunday, was the biggest of his career.

Bayern Munich dominated possession, as they had the soccer ball 62% of the time. They also outshot Paris Saint-Germain 12-10, but only had two shots on target, while Paris Saint-Germain had three shots on target.

This was Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League title. They previously won in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013. This was also the second time in Bayern Munich’s history they defeated a team from France. In 1976, Bayern Munich defeated Saint-Etienne by a score of 1-0 on a goal by Franz Roth of Memmingen, Germany, who scored in the 57th minute. The 1976 Champions League Final was known at the time as the European Cup Final, and was played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.