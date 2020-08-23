Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Australian Football League-Round 13
Collingwood Magpies vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — ESPN2, 5 a.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Inside College Football: Top 25 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Champions
Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO
1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Smith — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/STO, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Detroit — FS1/Marquee Sports Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (joined in progress)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 4 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)
Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers — TNT/Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Northwest, 9 p.m. (Lakers lead series 2-1)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, The Field House, Orlando, FL
Game 4: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat — TNT/TSN1/TSN5/Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m. (Miami leads series 3-0)
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Bucks/Magic, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Rockets/Thunder, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Pacers/Heat, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Lakers/Trail Blazers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The Fantasy Show (series premiere) — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL Live (season premiere) — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Game 1: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Game 2: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:45 p.m. (Dallas leads series 1-0)
Making of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs — NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Soccer
Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
UEFA 2019/20 Tournament Review Show — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m.
Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.
Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m. (new streaming home)
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Greeny — ESPNews, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night with Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
2nd Round — ESPN2/Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.