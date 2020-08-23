Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 13

Collingwood Magpies vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — ESPN2, 5 a.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Top 25 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Ozarks National Golf Course, Ridgedale, MO

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Faldo Formula — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Gustafsson vs. Smith — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/STO, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — FS1/Marquee Sports Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Quarterfinals, AdventHealth Arena/The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Game 4: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 4 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers — TNT/Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Northwest, 9 p.m. (Lakers lead series 2-1)

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, The Field House, Orlando, FL

Game 4: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat — TNT/TSN1/TSN5/Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m. (Miami leads series 3-0)

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bucks/Magic, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Thunder, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Pacers/Heat, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Lakers/Trail Blazers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The Fantasy Show (series premiere) — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live (season premiere) — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Fantasy Football Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Game 1: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Game 2: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 9:45 p.m. (Dallas leads series 1-0)

Making of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs — NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

UEFA 2019/20 Tournament Review Show — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m. (new streaming home)

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Greeny — ESPNews, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Max Kellerman Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Chiney & Golic Jr. — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night with Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Western & Southern Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

2nd Round — ESPN2/Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.