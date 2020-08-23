NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

Aug 22, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Orlando Magic in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Orlando)

35 points, 12-14 FG, 9-12 FT, 2 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

12-14 from the field. Crazy.

 

