5 Greatest Melbourne Cup Moments

The Melbourne Cup has served up hundreds of iconic moments since Archer surged to victory in the inaugural race back in 1861. It is dubbed “the race that stops a nation” due to the sheer number of Australians that pause what they are doing to watch the action unfold. However, the race’s fame has spread around the world, as many of the finest racehorses from across the globe head to Victoria to vie for fame and fortune. These are the five greatest moments in Melbourne Cup history:

Phar Lap Wins After Surviving Assassination Attempt

The legendary Phar Lap remains the shortest odds winner of the Melbourne Cup after saluting at 8/11 ($1.73) back in 1930. His victory was all the more remarkable due to the wild events that occurred in the build-up to the race. Phar Lap, who was foaled in New Zealand and trained in Australia by Harry Telford, shot to prominence with a resounding three-length victory in the Rosehill Guineas in September 1930. He ended up winning four races in seven days at the Melbourne Spring Carnival that year, and criminals shot at him from a motorcar in a bid to stop his momentum. They missed, and Phar Lap went into hiding in the build-up to the Melbourne Cup. His identity was kept secret to ward off any further assassination attempts. He emerged from hiding just an hour before the race and destroyed his opponents, despite carrying an enormous 63kg handicap.

Vintage Crop Ushers in a Brave New Era

Vintage Crop became the first horse from the Northern Hemisphere to win the Melbourne Cup when he triumphed in 1993. Runners from Australia and New Zealand had dominated proceedings until that point, but the classy Demot Weld trained gelding ushered in a new dawn that year. He was an extremely versatile horse, and he actually finished sixth in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham before he was aimed at long-distance races on the flat. Victory in the Irish St. Leger convinced connections to send him to Victoria in a bid to become the first Northern Hemisphere trained Melbourne Cup winner. He was a significant underdog, but he delivered a strong turn of pace on the straight to overtake Te Akau Nick and secure a three-length victory. That opened the floodgates for runners from Ireland and the UK, and you now regularly see these raiders among the favourites in the Melbourne Cup betting. Vintage Crop lived to the ripe of age of 27 and will always be remembered as a trailblazer.

Makybe Diva Completes Hat-Trick

Makybe Diva is the most successful runner in Melbourne Cup history and one of the greatest racehorses of all time. Her first triumph in the race that stops a nation came in 2003, when she was an $8 second favourite. A superb ride from jockey Glen Boss ensured she surged past the entire field on the straight and won by a length and a half. She defending her crown in style the following year, beating a quality field in the driving rain. Makybe Diva went for the hat-trick the following year and punters backed her to the hilt, ensuring she remained the clear favourite despite many experts suggesting she would struggle. She produced yet another thrilling performance to complete the hat-trick, and her retirement was announced in the immediate aftermath of the race. Owner Tony Santic compared her to Muhammad Ali, and trainer Lee Freedman said she was the greatest in history. “I don’t want to run Phar Lap down but I never saw Phar Lap win three Cups,” he said.

Cummings Cements Cup King Status

Bart Cummings is comfortably the most successful trainer in Melbourne Cup history and after saddling an astonishing 12 winners of the famous race. His first victory came in 1965, when Light Fingers saluted. Galilee and Red Handed won the race in the subsequent two years, before Cummings embarked on a six-year drought. The iconic Think Big won the Cup back-to-back in 1974 and 1975, and there were wins for Gold and Black in 1977 and Hyperno in 1979. Cummings did not train any Cup winners in the 1980s, but he won the race in 1991, 1992, 1996 and 1999. He seemed destined to remain on 11, until Viewed gave him a 12th victory in 2008. Cummings was 80 years old by that point, and 43 years had passed since his first triumph in the race.

Prince of Penzance Defies the Odds

Michelle Payne became the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup after prevailing aboard 100/1 roughie Prince of Penzance in 2015. She then proceeded to deliver a legendary interview. “It’s such a chauvinistic sport, a lot of the owners wanted to kick me off,” she said. “Everyone else can get stuffed [who] think women aren’t good enough.” She had every right to feel triumphant after producing a stirring performance to guide the unfancied Prince of Penzance to victory in the big race. He had no victories of note under his belt, and many thought he was simply making up the numbers, but he became the fourth 100/1 shot in Melbourne Cup history to prevail, and it helped spark belief in female jockeys all over the world.