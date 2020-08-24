Best Sunglasses for Outdoor Sport Activities

The sunglasses are probably one of the most frequently used accessories – some people use them to make their outfit complete. At the same time, some do it to protect their eyes against the harmful effects of, for example, extended exposure to the UV rays. While the majority of pairs available on the market nowadays will do just fine for the former, with the latter, the matter is slightly more complicated – especially if you need them for some outdoor activity. However, despite this, there are a few characteristics that every pair of sunglasses should have.

As experts from Best Budget say in their review of the best affordable sunglasses, you need to “make sure you’re buying glasses which are highly polarised. They offer visual comfort and enhance the clarity of vision. Since your eyes get affected by the sun’s glare, polarised sunglasses make it easier to see through in broad daylight, without any strain. [..] Polycarbonate lenses are preferred over plastic or glass lenses, as they are impact-resistant. Moreover, they’re also lightweight, which adds comfort while wearing them.”

Going back to the topic – if you want to find out more about which sunglasses are the best for outdoor activities, all you have to do is keep reading. Without any further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Best for Running – ROKA Phantom

You might be surprised, but the best choice for running, when it comes to sunglasses are the aviators produced by ROKA. Their frame is made out of ultra-lightweight titanium, which results in them not only looking good but also being functional. Additionally, they are equipped with fingerprint-resistant mirror lenses and sweat-proof, patented nose grip.

Price – between $250-$300.

Best for Hiking – Oakley Flak 2.0 XL

Due to their durability, these sunglasses will be perfect for almost every kind of outdoor activity. Even though their frame is made of plastic, it is lightweight and sits comfortably on the face.

If you are a more active hiker, you will be glad to know that the lenses can stand wear and scratches without a problem. For additional protection, they are coated with black iridium, thanks to which they have a mirror-like reflection.

Price – around $170.

Best for Paddling / Water Sports – Rheos Coopers

While many people like to spend money on sunglasses that they will later use while engaging in water sports, there’s not really a point, as it only takes a moment for them to fall into the water, never to be found again.

With Rheos Coopers, however, this problem doesn’t apply, as the sunglasses have very light polycarbonate frames and nylon lenses, thanks to which even if they fall off your head while you’re in the water, they will not sink – instead, they will float. What’s more, if you like to follow fashion trends, you won’t have to worry about them going out of style, as the square shape will always be in fashion.

Price – around $50.

Best for Cycling – Rapha Pro Team Full Frame Glasses

These glasses are a perfect merge of style and functionality. Thanks to the ‘Rider Optimised Surface Enhancement’ technology used in their lenses, you are more aware of your surroundings and potential obstacles. What’s more, the lenses are interchangeable – when you buy a pair of glasses, you get an additional pair of clear lenses. The frame is light and flexible, adjusting perfectly to your face, which guarantees your comfort.

Price – around $140.

Best for Skiing – Julbo Vermont Classic Glacier Sunglasses

Even though they might not look like your typical sunglasses, they are definitely doing an excellent job of protecting your eyes from the harmful effects of UV rays. With the lenses blocking more than 95% of visible light and their anti-reflective properties, you don’t have to worry about eye strain. The lightweight and highly durable frame ensures that those glasses will definitely serve you for more than just one season.

Price – around $100.

The Bottom Line

Choosing the right pair of sunglasses for when you are engaging in outdoor activities is not an easy task. After all, a lot depends on what type of activity you will be a part of. For example, for someone who is going paddling, it is of great importance to have a pair that will not sink in the river or a lake. On the other hand, for someone looking for the best hiking sunglasses, this will not make that much of a difference.

With that being said, we have reached the end of our article. Now, the choice is in your hands. Good luck!