Fight of the Day: Francisco Vargas vs. Orlando Salido

Date: June 4, 2016
Card:
Championship(s): WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship (Vargas)
Venue: StubHub Center
Location: Carson, California
Date: June 4, 2016
Card:
Championship(s): WBC World Junior Lightweight Championship (Vargas)
Venue: StubHub Center
Location: Carson, California
A quick snapshot at the weekend that was. Biggest Upset: Shana Dobson +800 over Mariya Agapova (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
It’s hardly a secret that the Green Bay Packers did not draft a wide receiver this year and that their free agent signee, Devin Funchess, (…)
For the second time of his career, Takuma Sato of Tokyo, Japan, has won the Indianapolis 500. The 43-year-old from Rahal Letteman (…)
All Times Eastern Australian Rules Football Australian Football League-Round 13 Collingwood Magpies vs. (…)
What the heck? Camp fights between players on the same team are commonplace. What made Earl Thomas’ beef with Chuck Clark grounds for (…)
WWE SummerSlam 2020 took place at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida as a part of WWE ThunderDome with virtual fans in attendance. The (…)
Bayern Munich has won the 2020 Champions League title. On Sunday from Lisbon, Portugal, Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the (…)
The Washington Capitals announced the firing of head coach Todd Reirden of Deerfield, IL on Sunday according to ESPN. The news should (…)
Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just (…)