Fun and free football games you can play online

If you are a devoted football (or soccer, as it’s called in the USA) fan, it is more than likely that the past few months have not been easy. With most of the world still affected by the pandemic, games have been called off, clubs are closed, and major leagues postponed.

However, fans of the biggest sport in the world need not be disheartened because we have exactly what you need. While things will take some time to get back to normal, there is no reason why you can’t enjoy playing the game you love – online!

The internet is an amazing place, and even though there are literally thousands of football games available online (biggest sport in the world, you see), we have done our research well.

Not only are these games completely free to play, they’re also guaranteed to be the most fun you have ever had!

The best part? You don’t even need to step out of the house!

Let’s jump in!

Football Legend Online

One of the best free-to-play football games out there, Football Legend gives you complete control of your player, as well as a lot of freedom with the ball. Players can not only pass and shoot, but dribble and carry the ball as much (or as little) as they like.

The game features smooth and well-designed 3D avatars, models and objects and gameplay is surprisingly fluid. While it doesn’t have a team mode, or a manager mode like other football games, it focuses only on player based gameplay and does it better than a lot of the competition.

You can play Football Legend Online here.

Football Superstars

Featuring some of the best graphics we have ever seen, Football Superstars packs a lot of action and offers a lot of variety for different players. The high quality 3D graphics let you enjoy a very realistic and exciting experience.



With intense gameplay, a worldwide leaderboard where you can compare your scores, and regular updates, the only downside to this game is that it is available via download only and cannot be played in-browser.

You can download it here.

Football Stars Deluxe

If you are a football fan that loves gambling, Football Stars Deluxe is perfect for you. Not only does the game run live in your browser (no downloads necessary), it is completely free to play on sites like mobilebet.com and offers a lot of fun and excitement!

Football Star Deluxe is the next installment of Stormcraft Studios’ popular Football Stars franchise. The game is heavily football-themed and is packed with tons of action for fans who love to bet, including 5×5 reels, upto 88 paylines, and the signature Striking Wild feature!

Super Arcade Football

Sometimes, all you need is a retro-style, fast-paced, quick match that is loads of fun. If that’s what you’re looking for then this game is perfect for you! Inspired by the arcade games of the 90s, Super Arcade Football offers everything the classics did – and more!

With modern animations, a top-down view, and insanely fast gameplay, the game offers the same amount of fun you used to have back in the day.

The best feature? The high-quality sound effects!

You can play Super Arcade Football here