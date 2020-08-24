Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Luka Doncic

By August 24, 2020 11:35 am

By |

Aug 23, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, center, celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning 3-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during overtime of an NBA basketball first round playoff game at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Luka Doncic – Dallas (vs Clippers)

43 points, 18-31 FG, 3-5 FT, 4 3PTs, 17 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

So glad my beloved Suns didn’t draft this stiff.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home