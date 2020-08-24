The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Shana Dobson +800 over Mariya Agapova
Notable New Champions:
- Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Light Heavyweight No-Gi Champion: Joe Baize
- Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Featherweight No-Gi Champion: Javier Gomez
- Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion: Vadim Nemkov
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Welterweight Champion: Jaleel Willis
- WBC Silver Welterweight Champion: Shawn Porter
- BBBofC British Light Heavyweight Champion: Shakan Pitters
- Interim WBC/Vacant WBC Diamond World Heavyweight Champion: Alexander Povetkin
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Bare Knuckle, So Hot Right Now: After their shocking signing of Paige VanZant, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship have signed age-old blood rivals Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz to put on their fourth fight in their third promotion. While the idea of Ortiz-Liddell fighting again gives me the same queasy feeling I get when a drunk college girl attempts a rope swing, you have to at least hand it to BKFC for trying to get as many eyeballs on their product as they can.
- Whyte Fades to Black: From October of 2017, Dillian Whyte was in the WBC’s orbit as a world heavyweight contender, first winning their Silver heavyweight title, then defeating Oscar Rivas last July for the interim title, the whole time hunting Deontay Wilder over hill and dale, taunting him, and demanding a title shot. At long last, it looked like it was going to happen and he was going to get the winner of Tyson Fury and Wilder, all he had to do was get past 41-year old Alexander Povetkin. And, well…
- Bader Two-Belts, We Barely Knew Ye: The era of Ryan Bader with all the Bellator gold above 185lbs is over. Nobly being a fighting champion on two fronts, Bader put up his light heavyweight title against the very dangerous Vadim Nemkov, which I predicted Bader would hold serve. As usual, I was incorrect, and violently so.