Jose Abreu hitting home runs with frequency at the moment for the Chicago White Sox

There is no doubt that Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu of Cruces, Cuba has been smoking the baseball as of late. On Monday, he was named the American League player of the week, after a remarkable stretch of hitting where he batted .533.

Since August 16, Abreu has had an eight-game hitting streak. Over that time, Abreu has collected 17 hits in 33 at bats for a batting average of .515. He has also had eight home runs in his last eight contests, with 10 runs scored, 16 runs batted in, three doubles, and three walks.

Three of Abreu’s home runs came in the White Sox 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on August 22. He also had two home runs a day earlier at Wrigley Field in a 10-1 White Sox win. Abreu set the White Sox franchise record for most home runs in a series with six, and tied the Major League Baseball record for most consecutive home runs with four. It was the 43rd time in Major League Baseball history that a player accomplished that particular feat.

On the season, Abreu now leads the American League in home runs (11), runs batted in (28), and total bases (79). He is batting .322 with 22 runs scored, 38 hits, eight doubles, a .365 on base percentage, and .669 slugging percentage.

Abreu, the three-time all-star who won the 2014 American League Rookie of the Year, could now be considered the clear favourite to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2020. He is one of three White Sox players currently hitting above .300. Catcher James McCann of Santa Barbara, CA, is batting .340, and shortstop Tim Anderson of Tuscaloosa, AL, is batting a gawdy .350.

The White Sox are currently tied for second place in the American League Central with the Cleveland Indians. Both teams have a record of 17 wins and 12 losses. They are each two and a half games back of the division leading Minnesota Twins.