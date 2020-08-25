NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

August 25, 2020

Aug 24, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic’s Gary Clark (12) during the first half in game four of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Orlando)

31 points, 14-21 FG, 2-6 FT, 1 3PT, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block

Giannis is starting to take over this column once more.

 

