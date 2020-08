Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 26/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 2 Gegard Mousasi 410 2 3 Rafael Lovato Jr 292.5 3 4 John Salter 186 4 5 Anatoly Tokov 136.5 5 6 Costello Van Steenis 126.5 6 8 Charlie Ward 105 7 NR Ed Ruth 75.5 8 9 Fabian Edwards 73 9 10 Romero Cotton 71 10 NR Dalton Rosta 67.5 11 11 Mike Shipman 65 12 12 Mauricio Alonso 63 13 13 Tony Johnson 52.5 14 14 Austin Vanderford 47.5 14 14 Dillon Danis 47.5 16 16 Tim Caron 42.5 17 17 Kent Kauppinen 41 18 18 Norbert Novenyi 39 19 19 Will Fleury 31.5 20 20 Jordan Newman 29.5 21 21 Joe Schilling 28.5 22 NR Andrew Kapel 27 22 22 Diego Herzog 27 24 23 Ivan Batich 25 25 24 Johnny Eblen 24.5 26 29 Joseph Creer 9.5 26 29 Kevin Fryer 9.5 28 27 Kyle Kurtz 9 29 31 Alan Benson 5 30 32 Albert Gonzales 0 30 32 Andy Manzolo 0 30 32 Bryson Bolohao 0 30 32 Evan Gubera 0 30 32 Fabio Aguiar 0 30 32 George Tokkos 0 30 32 Grachik Bozinyan 0 30 32 Hracho Darpinyan 0 30 32 Justin Moore 0 30 32 Lucas Borges 0 30 32 Mike Jasper 0 30 NR Taylor Johnson 0 30 32 Ty Gwerder 0

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings

