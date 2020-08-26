Combat

Fight of the Day: Kim Jae-bum vs. Ole Bischof

Fight of the Day: Kim Jae-bum vs. Ole Bischof

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kim Jae-bum vs. Ole Bischof

By August 26, 2020 7:51 am

By |

 

Date: August 3, 2012
Card: 2012 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 81kg Olympic Gold Medal
Venue: ExCeL Exhibition Centre
Location: London, England

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home