How To Choose The Best Motorcycle Helmet

It’s time to hit the open road and ride to the horizon on wheels! A set of two wheels, that is. Let the motorcycle enthusiast in you be prepared for another awesome journey on your bike. And with the right motorcycle accessories, you’ll be all set.

Among the main accessories which you should pay attention to is the helmet. With the best motorcycle helmets for sale, you’ll find one that’s perfect for you. And here’s how you can find it.

Basic Types Of Motorcycle Helmets

Before going to the buying guide, here’s a brief overview of the types of helmets you’ll most likely come across if you haven’t already. Among them are the Full Face, Half Shell, Open Face, Dual Sport, and Modular.

The first three appear the way their names sound. A dual-sport is a blend of a full-face design and an off-road one. And a modular also has a full-face structure plus a hinge that can be left open or closed.

Motorcycle Helmet Buying Guide

1. Helmet Usage

Ask yourself what the helmet will be for? For what kinds of trips are you going to use it the most? Commutes to and from home and the office, racing, bike-riding with your motorcycle crew? Whichever the reason that holds the most weight, that’s what you’ll have to stick with.

Everyday commutes tend to be quite taxing which is why headgears built for comfort are the likely candidates. When it comes to racing and similar activities, high-performance makes are your choice. Be sure that they’re Snell-rated to be deemed safe. And finally, a helmet that allows for convenient communication is what you’ll need when riding with a group.

2. Size And Shape

These two are musts when looking for a helmet that will suit not only your riding lifestyle but you! It has to fit your head, of course! Using a measuring tape, note the circumference of your of the part of your head that’s at least half an inch above your ears and eyebrows.

Second, jot down the circumference of the largest part of your head. This tends to be the eyebrow section itself. Let the measuring tape go around this area.

Afterwards, compare your notes with that of the helmets’ labels. This will prove very helpful when choosing between two that have sizes which are close to each other. And don’t forget to try out the headgear for you to get a real feel of its comfortability, size, and weight.

3. Features

Once you’ve got the size right, know what features you want your gear to have. The shell material is a frequent attention-catcher by avid motorcyclists. Not only does this affect the overall aesthetic of the headpiece itself, but it also is telling of its durability.

Aside from their outward appearance, safety features are to be considered, too. This, most of all, in fact. Newer versions have innovative elements such as MIPS or Multi-Directional Impact Protection System. It simply means that it’s able to reduce the force it receives upon impact better than older models, in order to protect your head.

Likewise, there are new cheek-pad systems that lower the friction you’ll feel inside the helmet itself in the event of a mishap.