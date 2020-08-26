Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jamal Murray

Aug 25, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a shot during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz in game five of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jamal Murray – Denver (vs Utah)

42 points, 17-26 FG, 4-4 FT, 4 3PTs, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

Murray is never going to want to leave the bubble.

 

