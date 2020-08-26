Pascal Siakam explains why NBA players feel 'stuck' in bubble amid social unrest

The country has been overtaken by protests over social injustice and police brutality, and that’s why people of color that have a platform to speak out are attempting to do exactly that, in hopes of sparking change.

Athletes are at the top of that list, as their relationship with the media ensures their voice will be heard, especially NBA, MLB and NHL players, as their season is currently taking place. And with them currently playing games, they have a platform to share their opinions roughly every other night.

But it’s been difficult for some of them to play, given what’s been going on in the country. That’s part of why players are currently choosing to boycott suiting up for games. It’s been a difficult distraction for players to deal with, and Raptors star Pascal Siakam shared an interesting take about how them being “stuck” in the bubble has essentially brought forth a suffocating feeling.

“It feels like we’re stuck,” Siakam said. “It feels like things are not changing. It feels like we’re not doing anything productive.”

“It makes me question if this was the right decision, or are we really making a change, are we really doing something meaningful?”

Here's an extended chunk of Siakam's availability today discussing Jacob Blake, the trauma of this happening repeatedly, and where he's at with playing. pic.twitter.com/mGm6eFz6oG — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 26, 2020

Powerful words for sure.