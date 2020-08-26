Your Morning Dump... Where the Raptors and Celtics are mulling a game boycott

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

“We knew coming here or not coming here was not going to stop anything, but I think ultimately playing or not playing puts pressure on somebody,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said after Tuesday’s practice inside the NBA’s bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. “So, for example, this happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, if I’m correct? Would it be nice if, in a perfect world, we all say we’re not playing, and the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks — that’s going to trickle down. If he steps up to the plate and puts pressure on the district attorney’s office, and state’s attorney, and governors, and politicians there to make real change and get some justice. “I know it’s not that simple. But, at the end of the day, if we’re gonna sit here and talk about making change, then at some point we’re gonna have to put our nuts on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility. I’m just over the media aspect of it. It’s sensationalized, we talk about it every day, that’s all we see, but it just feels like a big pacifier to me.”

ESPN

“It’s been talked about,” Smart said. “We aren’t really sure. We haven’t confirmed anything, but it’s definitely something in the back of our minds. It’s something that — something needs to change. Like I said, it’s more important than basketball right now. It’s definitely a thought and we have to talk more with each other and try to get on the same page.”

Globe

I’m not going to pretend that I have any answers, but I understand Fred Van Vleet’s logic for attacking the problem.

I’ll be crushed if Celtics’ basketball, my respite in this mad world, disappears too soon. But there are bigger things than basketball. And if you can’t quite relate to what the players are thinking and feeling, I urge you to watch this clip of Doc Rivers.

“It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.” Doc Rivers delivers an emotional message on the police shooting of Jacob Blake. pic.twitter.com/A0T26OfsDG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 26, 2020

On Page 2, proof the NBA media doesn’t know defense.

Marcus Smart finished tied for sixth in Defensive Player of the Year balloting, placing on only 5 of the 100 ballots cast with only one second-place vote and four third-place votes. pic.twitter.com/cjW0UGsQKx — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 25, 2020

A collection of 120+ media members vote for DPOY. I highly recommend the person who gave Andre Drummond the 1st place vote resign immediately.

