BMW Championship 2020 Live Stream Free: How To Watch Golf Online Reddit

The FedEx Cup playoffs kick off this week at the Olympic fields in Illinois, hosting the BMW Championship. Exactly 70 golfers will play Thursday on this classic course outside of Chicago, with 30 spots being contested in the Tour Championship next week.

While some of the big players in the sport won’t be playing, we’re still getting a buffet with some of the biggest names in the game, including new # 1 Dustin Johnson, John Rum, Rory McIlroy and reigning champion Justin Thomas.

However, no one here is bigger than Bryson Dechambeau, who won the 2015 U.S. Amateur Championship on this field. DeChambaut is out of the game, missed last week at the TPC Boston, but has been great since the restart of the PGA Tour and is one of the few players who can tackle this beefy track this week. Besides, Tiger Woods is back to be paired with Carlos Ortiz and Bubba Watson leaving at 13:14. ET.

Here’s how you can follow all four FedEx Cup playoff rounds live throughout the week.

Rounds 1& 2: Thursday and Friday

A round starts at 12:30 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m.

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m.

Radio: 1-7 p.m.

Round 3: Saturday

A round starts at 12:30 p.m.

Featured groups and holes: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m.

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m.

Radio: 1-6 p.m.

Round 4: Sunday

A round starts midnight.

Featured groups and holes: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m.

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m.

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on

