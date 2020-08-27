Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday August 28
5:50am: Fair Fight XII Weigh-Ins (YouTube)
6:30am: ONE: A New Breed (ONE App)
8:00am: World Lethwei Championship 12 (UFC Fight Pass)
1:00pm: Fight Nights: Global MMA Festival (DAZN)
6:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
6:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)
6:00pm: Subversiv 3 (FloGrappling)
6:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 63 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 89 (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)
11:35pm: Belmar Preciado vs. Dennis Contreras/Cassius Chaney vs. Chauncy Welliver (Telemundo)
Saturday August 29
5:00am: Krush 116 (Abema TV)
7:50am: Fair Fight XII (YouTube)
1:00pm: LNK Fight Night 16 ($9.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Daniel Dubois vs. Ricardo Snijders/Sunny Edwards vs. Thomas Essomba (ESPN+)
6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)
6:00pm: NFC 126 (FloCombat)
7:30pm: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol/Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Tony Luis (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti/Alfedo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax Jr. (FOX)
8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: Prograis vs. Taylor (DAZN)
9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith (ESPN+)
9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Summer Showdown 2020 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
Sunday August 30
12:15am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
2:00pm: King of Combat (FREE Fite.tv)
6:00pm: Submission Underground 17 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Wrestling Underground 1 (UFC Fight Pass)
Top-10 Viewing Options: Welp, between COVID and boycotting, we’re really left with our combat sports to quench our thirst for action, aren’t we?
1. Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol/Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Tony Luis: The first major fight to be cancelled due to COVID comes full circle right back to The Bubble.
2. UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith: Has the UFC marketed that Robbie Lawler is co-headlining this card? Did YOU know??
3. Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti/Alfedo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax Jr.: Lara will make quick work of Vendetti, but Angulo and Truax is an interesting fight of two grizzed veterans going for one last shot at world gold.
4. ONE: A New Breed: Featuring the return of 22-year old phenom Stamp Fairtex defending her Muay Thai title against highly-regarded Allycia Rodrigues and the finals of the Bantamweight muay thai tournament.
5. Submission Underground 17: The seventeenth edition of Submission Underground is headlined by the trilogy fight of Craig Jones and Mason Fowler for Absolute gold.
6. Daniel Dubois vs. Ricardo Snijders/Sunny Edwards vs. Thomas Essomba: Snijders is a last-second fill-in who Dubois should roll with ease, but Edwards-Essomba should be a fun watch.
7. Wrestling Underground 1: Chael P. Sonnen goes back to his roots and debuts the first edition of Wrestling Underground, following directly after Submission Underground.
8. Subversiv 3: The third annual Subversiv team vs. teawm grappling event.
9. Saturday Fight Live: Prograis vs. Taylor: Regis Prograis joins the watchalong this Saturday.
10. The Ak & Barak Show: Akin Reyes and Kamal Barak Bess have a new show on DAZN live talking all things boxing and MMA.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Krush Welterweight Championship: Kazuyoshi (c) vs. Kazuki Yamagiwa [KRUSH 116]
4. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Huang Ding vs. Sok Thy [ONE: A New Breed]
3. Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: KC Carlos vs. Wondergirl Fairtex [ONE: A New Breed]
2. ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Finals: Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai (68-18-2) vs. Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym (128-41-5) [ONE: A New Breed]
1. ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai Championship: Stamp Fairtex (c) (63-16-5) vs. Allycia Rodrigues (30-5) [ONE: A New Breed]
BOXING
5. IBF International Junior Bantamweight Championship: Sunny Edwards (c) (14-0) vs. Thomas Essomba (10-5) [Queensbury Promotions on ESPN]
4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Arnold Barboza Jr. (23-0) vs. Tony Luis (29-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]
3. Super Middleweight Bout: Alfredo Angulo (26-7) vs. Caleb Truax (31-4-2) [PBC on FOX]
2. WBA World/Vacant IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Erislandy Lara (c) (26-3-3) vs. Greg Vendetti (22-3-1) [PBC on FOX]
1. WBC/WBO World Junior Welterweight Championships: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (25-0) vs. Viktor Postol (31-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]
MMA
5. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (13-4) vs. Ricardo Lamas (19-8) [UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith]
4. Vacant Titan Fighting Championship Flyweight Championship: Christian Ynastrilla (6-1) vs. Wascar Cruz (10-6) [Titan Fighting Championship 63]
3. Lightweight Bout: Brant Moore (7-1) vs. Joe Giannetti (9-2-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 89]
2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (12-2) vs. Anthony Smith (33-15) [UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith]
1. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (23-7) vs. Robbie Lawler (28-14) [UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. Wrestling Bout: Kyven Gadson vs. Nick Gwiazdowski [Wrestling Underground 1]
4. Grappling Superfight: Amanda Loewen vs. Gillian Robertson [Submission Underground 17]
3. Grappling Superfight: Roberto Jimenez vs. Jesse Taylor [Submission Underground 17]
2. Grappling Superfight: Brent Primus vs. Richie Martinez [Submission Underground 17]
1. Submission Underground Absolute Championship: Craig Jones vs. Mason Fowler [Submission Underground 17]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Another colossal boxing upset took me to the absolute woodshed last week, so am I betting big on a big boxing favorite this weekend?? You know I am! I have the learning retention of a goldfish!
Best Fight of the Weekend: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Mason Fowler
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Daniel Dubois over Ricardo Snijders
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Submission Underground 17
Upset of the Week: Maki Pitolo over Impa Kasanganay
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Neil Magny vs. Robbie Lawler