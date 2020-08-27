Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday August 28

5:50am: Fair Fight XII Weigh-Ins (YouTube)

6:30am: ONE: A New Breed (ONE App)

8:00am: World Lethwei Championship 12 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: Fight Nights: Global MMA Festival (DAZN)

6:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

6:00pm: Subversiv 3 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 63 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 89 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

11:35pm: Belmar Preciado vs. Dennis Contreras/Cassius Chaney vs. Chauncy Welliver (Telemundo)

Saturday August 29

5:00am: Krush 116 (Abema TV)

7:50am: Fair Fight XII (YouTube)

1:00pm: LNK Fight Night 16 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Daniel Dubois vs. Ricardo Snijders/Sunny Edwards vs. Thomas Essomba (ESPN+)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: NFC 126 (FloCombat)

7:30pm: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol/Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Tony Luis (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti/Alfedo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax Jr. (FOX)

8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: Prograis vs. Taylor (DAZN)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Summer Showdown 2020 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday August 30

12:15am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: King of Combat (FREE Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 17 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Wrestling Underground 1 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Welp, between COVID and boycotting, we’re really left with our combat sports to quench our thirst for action, aren’t we?

1. Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol/Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Tony Luis: The first major fight to be cancelled due to COVID comes full circle right back to The Bubble.

2. UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith: Has the UFC marketed that Robbie Lawler is co-headlining this card? Did YOU know??

3. Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti/Alfedo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax Jr.: Lara will make quick work of Vendetti, but Angulo and Truax is an interesting fight of two grizzed veterans going for one last shot at world gold.

4. ONE: A New Breed: Featuring the return of 22-year old phenom Stamp Fairtex defending her Muay Thai title against highly-regarded Allycia Rodrigues and the finals of the Bantamweight muay thai tournament.

5. Submission Underground 17: The seventeenth edition of Submission Underground is headlined by the trilogy fight of Craig Jones and Mason Fowler for Absolute gold.

6. Daniel Dubois vs. Ricardo Snijders/Sunny Edwards vs. Thomas Essomba: Snijders is a last-second fill-in who Dubois should roll with ease, but Edwards-Essomba should be a fun watch.

7. Wrestling Underground 1: Chael P. Sonnen goes back to his roots and debuts the first edition of Wrestling Underground, following directly after Submission Underground.

8. Subversiv 3: The third annual Subversiv team vs. teawm grappling event.

9. Saturday Fight Live: Prograis vs. Taylor: Regis Prograis joins the watchalong this Saturday.

10. The Ak & Barak Show: Akin Reyes and Kamal Barak Bess have a new show on DAZN live talking all things boxing and MMA.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Krush Welterweight Championship: Kazuyoshi (c) vs. Kazuki Yamagiwa [KRUSH 116]

4. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Huang Ding vs. Sok Thy [ONE: A New Breed]

3. Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: KC Carlos vs. Wondergirl Fairtex [ONE: A New Breed]

2. ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Finals: Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai (68-18-2) vs. Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym (128-41-5) [ONE: A New Breed]

1. ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai Championship: Stamp Fairtex (c) (63-16-5) vs. Allycia Rodrigues (30-5) [ONE: A New Breed]

BOXING

5. IBF International Junior Bantamweight Championship: Sunny Edwards (c) (14-0) vs. Thomas Essomba (10-5) [Queensbury Promotions on ESPN]

4. Junior Welterweight Bout: Arnold Barboza Jr. (23-0) vs. Tony Luis (29-3) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Super Middleweight Bout: Alfredo Angulo (26-7) vs. Caleb Truax (31-4-2) [PBC on FOX]

2. WBA World/Vacant IBO World Junior Middleweight Championships: Erislandy Lara (c) (26-3-3) vs. Greg Vendetti (22-3-1) [PBC on FOX]

1. WBC/WBO World Junior Welterweight Championships: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (25-0) vs. Viktor Postol (31-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (13-4) vs. Ricardo Lamas (19-8) [UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith]

4. Vacant Titan Fighting Championship Flyweight Championship: Christian Ynastrilla (6-1) vs. Wascar Cruz (10-6) [Titan Fighting Championship 63]

3. Lightweight Bout: Brant Moore (7-1) vs. Joe Giannetti (9-2-1) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 89]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksandar Rakic (12-2) vs. Anthony Smith (33-15) [UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith]

1. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (23-7) vs. Robbie Lawler (28-14) [UFC Fight Night: Rakic vs. Smith]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Wrestling Bout: Kyven Gadson vs. Nick Gwiazdowski [Wrestling Underground 1]

4. Grappling Superfight: Amanda Loewen vs. Gillian Robertson [Submission Underground 17]

3. Grappling Superfight: Roberto Jimenez vs. Jesse Taylor [Submission Underground 17]

2. Grappling Superfight: Brent Primus vs. Richie Martinez [Submission Underground 17]

1. Submission Underground Absolute Championship: Craig Jones vs. Mason Fowler [Submission Underground 17]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Another colossal boxing upset took me to the absolute woodshed last week, so am I betting big on a big boxing favorite this weekend?? You know I am! I have the learning retention of a goldfish!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Mason Fowler

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Daniel Dubois over Ricardo Snijders

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Submission Underground 17

Upset of the Week: Maki Pitolo over Impa Kasanganay

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Neil Magny vs. Robbie Lawler