8/28/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees, Doubleheader Edition

After taking the time yesterday to stage a meaningful protest against systemic racism, the New York Mets (13-16) are set to resume their schedule today. Coming off a win against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, the Mets will look to build some momentum as they begin a jam-packed weekend against the New York Yankees (16-11) which will feature five games in three days. First pitch for the first doubleheader of this weekend’s Subway Series is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium with the second game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

This season was supposed to be a big one for the Yankees, who finished last season with a 103-59 regular-season record before falling to the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The addition of Gerrit Cole over the winter added what should have been the final piece to a World Series contender, but the Yankees enter this contest reeling, losers of five straight games. Injuries have taken a toll on the Yankees as they are currently without James Paxton, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu and potentially Aaron Judge due to various ailments. The Mets will miss Cole, who pitched on Wednesday, as well so this could be an opportunity to take advantage of a depleted Yankees’ roster.

The Mets will send right-hander Michael Wacha (1-2, 6.43 ERA) to the mound today in the opener. Wacha last pitched on August 7, giving up four runs in five innings in a loss to the Marlins before landing on the injured list with a shoulder injury. The Yankees will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.66 ERA), who hasn’t pitched since August 17, when he gave up a run in 3.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox due to the various interruptions to the Yankees’ schedule.

Game 2 will see the Mets activate rookie lefty David Peterson (3-1, 2.91 ERA) from the injured list. Peterson last pitched on August 13, when he gave up a run in five innings to beat the Washington Nationals before landing on the IL with shoulder fatigue. The Yankees haven’t officially announced their plans for the second game but manager Aaron Boone indicated in an interview on WFAN yesterday that it would likely be a bullpen game.

