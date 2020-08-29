8/29/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

We may end up looking back on August 28, 2020, as one of the greatest days in the history of the New York Mets. The franchise is reportedly about to be sold to Steve Cohen, whose massive fortune could change how the franchise operates in a very positive way, and the Mets (15-16) also swept the reeling New York Yankees (16-13) in a doubleheader for the first time ever. The Mets will look to build on the momentum of Amed Rosario’s walk-off home run and pick up their fourth straight win as they continue their series with the Yankees this afternoon. First pitch for today’s Subway Series game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets will send right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-0, 7.71 ERA) to the mound today. Gsellman’s last start came back on August 17, when he gave up a run in 1.2 innings against the Miami Marlins. The Mets ended up winning that game 11-4. The Yankees will counter with lefty J.A. Happ (1-1, 6.39 ERA), who is also coming off a lengthy layoff. Happ last pitched on August 16, when he allowed a run in 5.2 innings to beat the Boston Red Sox, and recently complained in the press about his lack of usage as a potential ploy by the Yankees to avoid picking up his vesting option for 2021.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: